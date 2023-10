WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — F.B. Peck Hose Company Waterford will be hosting its third annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Waterford area Residents. Interested recipients are asked to RSVP by Sunday, November 12 by emailing waterfordcares@yahoo.com or leaving a voicemail at (518) 879-2911.

Hot meals will be available for pickup or delivery. The event is expecting an increase in requests this year due to several factors. Donations will also be accepted.