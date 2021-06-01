3 teens arrested after Saratoga County burglaries

Michael Redd, 19, of Mechanicville and a 17-year-old male from Saratoga County were charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree. A 15-year-old female was also charged with Burglary in a separate incident. (Stillwater PD)

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have made three arrests in connection to recent burglaries.

Michael Redd, 19, of Mechanicville, and a 17-year-old male from Saratoga County were charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree.

On May 28, police were called to a fight in progress in Stillwater where they said Redd and the 17-year-old entered a residence and assaulted the resident causing injuries. Both were arraigned on the charges. Redd was released to pre-trial services, and the minor was released to a parent.

The investigation also resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old female from Saratoga County, who police said entered a residence and forcibly stole property from the victim on May 31.

She was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny. She was arraigned and released to a parent.