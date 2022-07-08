SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Calling all green thumbs in the Capital Region! This Sunday the 27th annual Secret Gardens Tour returns to Saratoga Springs to raise funds for a good cause.

Rooted in tradition, the annual tour is a beloved event in the Capital Region every July, according to organizers. It also serves as the biggest fundraiser of the year for its host: Soroptimist International of Saratoga County.

Soroptimist, which means “the best for women,” is a 100-year-old international organization with a local chapter in Saratoga county. Their mission is to improve the lives of women locally and globally. According to their website, they work “to unite to fundraise, mentor and connect – taking action and educating our local and global communities.”

The annual tour lets you explore some of the best hidden and private gardens in the city. This year’s event takes place Sunday July 10 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

27th annual Secret Gardens Tour returns Sunday in Saratoga

27th annual Secret Gardens Tour returns Sunday in Saratoga

27th annual Secret Gardens Tour returns Sunday in Saratoga

People can buy advance tickets for $25 online and at select locations. If you wait until Sunday, tickets are $30, which can be purchased online or in person at the Saratoga Springs Visitor Center, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.