SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Saratoga has announced the 24th annual Chowderfest, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at participating Saratoga County establishments. Those in attendance can enjoy 4 oz. samples of chowder for $2 at participating restaurants and establishments.

“Chowderfest is back,” said Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri. “We’re excited to

return to the original model, a one-day event, which has received very positive feedback from

participating locations.”

Event-goers can go to all participating establishments and may pick up official Chowderfest Guides on the day of the event. Voting for the best place will take place online, with voting closing t 5 p.m. and winners being announced at the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center at 6:30 p.m.

According to Discover Saratoga, free shuttles will be offered to downtown Saratoga Springs from 20:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saratoga Casino Hotel. The event is presented by Saranac and White Claw.

“We encourage visitors to come to Saratoga and make a weekend out of it with special hotel

rates offered at participating hotels,” said Leggieri. “People travel from all over the region for

the taste of chowder done right and to experience the excitement of Saratoga Springs!”