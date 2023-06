BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Historical Center is hosting a county-wide craft fair at the Brookside Museum on Saturday, June 24. The family-friendly free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be no mass-produced or commercially-made items available at the craft fair. Instead, guests will be able to shop from a variety of locally handcrafted collectibles, antiques, and farm products.