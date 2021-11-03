2021 Capital Region Eddies Music Awards announces performers, tickets on sale

Some of the performers at the 2021 Eddies Awards (source: Eddies)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2021 Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards has announced its musical line-up and emcee for this year’s event. The awards are November 14 at 7 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

Schenectady’s DJ Ketchup is hosting the awards as emcee. Those performing are:

Dark Honey. The band bills itself as “lyrically rich, guitar-driven indie-pop-rock with the heart of a singer-songwriter and the soul of an emo kid.”

Sawyer Fredericks with band. The band is coming off its fall U.S. tour to perform at the Eddies. Fredericks won season 8 of NBC’s The Voice.

Boomhauer. Megan Houde, a well-versed singer/guitarist, brings a team of top North Country acts, including Erick Hofmanis (The Schmooze), Matt LaFarr (King’s English) and Mateo Vosganian (Wild Adriatic), to perform.

Sirsy. The rock duo of Melanie Krahmer and Rich Libutti has achieved success for over two decades performing throughout the country.

DJ Ketchup (source: Eddies)

Dark Honey (source: Eddies)

Sawyer Fredricks and band (source: Eddies)

Boomhauer (source: Eddies)

Sirsy (source: Eddies)

The Eddies celebrate musicians working in the Capital Region’s music scene. Tickets are on sale online on the Proctors website.

A full list of nominees for this year’s awards is available on the Eddies website.