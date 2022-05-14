SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Special Investigations Unit of the Saratoga Springs Police Department initiated an investigation into the sale and distribution of fentanyl taking place in and around the City. Police said at about 1 p.m., search warrants were executed at the Design Motel located at 3249 Route 9.

As a result of the investigation Corey A. Saxton, 35, Greenwich, and Theodore O. Cooper, 49, Saratoga Springs, have been arrested. According to the investigation, police seized drug packaging paraphernalia, several grams of crack cocaine, and over 13 grams of fentanyl.

Subsequently, Saxton was charged with assaulting a uniformed officer related to injuries he caused during the execution of the search warrant. Police said the officer was treated for minor injuries.

Saxton charged:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; Intent to sell (felony).

Forth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony).

Second-degree assault; Injure Police Officer (felony).

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Cooper charged:

First-degree criminal nuisance (felony).

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).

Saxton was arranged and remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail. Police said the offenses on Cooper were based on the fact he rented the room where these activities took place. Cooper has been released on an appearance ticket.