MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a number of drugs were found in a parked car with two occupants. Madeline Valentine, 27, and Ryan Klippel, 29, both of Cohoes were arrested on April 21 after a police patrol investigation.

On Thursday, at about 9:35 p.m., a Sheriff on patrol located a car parked in the Shenantaha Park in Malta. Police said after further investigation Valentine and Klippel were allegedly found to be in possession of crack cocaine, cocaine, Xanax, suspected heroin, glassine envelopes, and digital scales.

Both charged:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Police said Valentine and Klippel were ordered to be released due to the offenses being non-qualifying for bail. Both were issued an appearance ticket to return to the Malta Town Court at a later date.