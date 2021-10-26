2 arrested after reported assault over $71 retail theft

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Glens Falls Police Department reports the arrest of Kaitlyn B. Andrews, 28, of Glens Falls and Ryan F. Warner, 31, of South Glens Falls. Police say the duo stole merchandise and attacked an employee who confronted them on Wednesday, October 13.

Staff at the store told police that Andrews stole $13 worth of product, while Warner stole $58. Police responded to the scene at the Dollar Tree in Midtown Plaza at around 4:30 p.m., after the pair had allegedly fled on foot.

After they left the store without paying, an employee reportedly confronted them. Police say that both Andrews and Warner attacked. Warner caught charges for punching a Dollar Tree worker, causing a concussion. The attack from Andrew made both her and the employee fall to the ground, causing bruises and scrapes.

Andrews was arrested in the town of Moreau on Sunday, October 17. She was charged with third-degree robbery, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Warner wasn’t arrested until Tuesday, October 26. He’s charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree assault—both felonies.

Andrews was arraigned and released to pre-trial services. Warner, however, was remanded to Saratoga County Jail because he could not make bail.