CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to The New York Lottery, a $1M winning ticket was sold in Clifton Park for the July 5 Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Halfmoon Sunoco located at 325 Route 146 in Clifton Park.

The winning numbers for the drawing on July 5 were:

17, 24, 48, 62, 68, and the Powerball was 23.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. Drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.6B in the 2021-2022 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.