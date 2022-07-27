CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Corinth has its newest millionaire after Tuesday night’s Mega Millions Drawing. The New York Lottery said a second-prize winner, worth a guaranteed $1,000,000 was sold at the Cumberland Farms, located at 103 Maple Street.

The winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing were 7-29-60-63-66 with a Mega Ball of 15. To win the second prize, you have to match all five numbers- just the Mega Ball away from the jackpot!

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The drawings are televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.