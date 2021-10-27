$1M in funding for environmental projects in Waterford, Halfmoon

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (MPM) in Saratoga County will fund $1 million in Environmental Benefit Projects (EBPs). The projects are in Waterford and Halfmoon.

The projects are part of the $2.3 million enforcement penalties against MPM for violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, air, water, and hazardous waste laws, and conditions of the facility’s permit.

“Violations of New York State’s environmental laws and regulations are serious offenses that carry consequences,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “DEC takes seriously our responsibility to protect public health and the environment and holds polluters accountable for breaking these laws.”

To resolve the violations, MPM was required to fund up to $1 million in local Environmental Benefit Projects in the towns of Waterford and Halfmoon. An EBP is a project that the responsible party agrees to undertake as part of the settlement of an enforcement matter.

The EBPs and estimated costs are:

Waterford

Water Treatment Plant Sludge Tanker Replacement, $150,000

Hurst Harbor Visitors Center Repairs, $165,000

Waterford Town Hall Roof Repairs, $125,000

Town Playground Equipment Upgrades, $40,000

Town Swimming Pool Repairs, $80,000

Town Highway Garage Roof Repairs, $125,000

Expansion and Upgrades at Waterford Highway Garage Salt Shed, $100,000

Town Wastewater Pump Station Repairs, $100,000

Trail and Landfill Maintenance Equipment, $40,000

Halfmoon

Assistance with Construction of Outdoor Pavilion, $75,000

The projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.