PROVIDENCE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old died in a single-car rollover crash in the Town of Providence Sunday evening, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Tyler Scocca, of Galway, reportedly lost control of his car.

Deputies say Scocca was the only occupant in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation showed Scocca was heading west on Hans Creek Road, west of Fayville Road when he lost control, left the south side of the roadway, and rolled over into a tree.

Law enforcement says speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. Assisting at the scene were the Providence Fire Department, Edinburg Fire Department, Galway

Fire Department and Galway EMS.