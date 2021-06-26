15-20 involved in Saratoga Springs fight where one stabbed, shots fired

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs police are investigating after a large fight, stabbing and shots fired incident early Saturday morning.

Police said a fight involving 15 to 20 people broke out around 2 a.m. Saturday on Caroline Street. At the start of the fight, a 26-year-old male was stabbed in the torso. Friends took him to Saratoga Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The fight continued to the intersection of Caroline Street and Broadway where someone involved in the fight discharged a handgun several times, causing the crowd to disperse.

Police are not aware of any gunshot victims, and no one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or has video of the incident is asked to call police at (518) 584-1800 or (518) 584-TIPS to remain anonymous.