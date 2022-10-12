HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Hadley. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Eric McFarlane, 48, of Hadley, was pronounced dead on scene.

On October 11 around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the crash on Harris Road and found that the three-wheeled motorcycle had left the road and hit a tree. Mcfarlane was ejected from the motorcycle. His passenger, Dennis Mason, 45, of Hadley, was also ejected and flown to Albany Medical Center for serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit. Hadley-Luzerne Fire, Hadley-Luzerne EMS, Corinth Fire and Corinth EMS assisted on scene.