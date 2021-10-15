Saratoga County woman pleads guilty to tax charges

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 14, Elizabeth Doyle, 49, of Ballston Lake, pled guilty to falsely filing tax returns that underreported business income in 2016 and 2017.

Doyle operates a Saratoga County company that places home health care aides in patients’ homes.

According to the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) as part of her guilty plea, Doyle admitted to underreporting a total of $647,263 in income, resulting in unpaid taxes to the federal government of at least $94,522.

On March 24, 2021, in a related case, Betty Marriott, age 71, of Gansevoort – the prior owner of Doyle’s company – also pled guilty to filing false tax returns. Her sentencing is on October 21, 2021.

Doyle could face up to three years in prison, a maximum fine of $100,000, with probation of one year when she’s sentenced on February 16, 2022.

These cases were investigated by IRS-CI and are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Powers.