Saratoga County woman pleads guilty to tax charges

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 14, Elizabeth Doyle, 49, of Ballston Lake, pled guilty to falsely filing tax returns that underreported business income in 2016 and 2017.
Doyle operates a Saratoga County company that places home health care aides in patients’ homes.
According to the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) as part of her guilty plea, Doyle admitted to underreporting a total of $647,263 in income, resulting in unpaid taxes to the federal government of at least $94,522.
On March 24, 2021, in a related case, Betty Marriott, age 71, of Gansevoort – the prior owner of Doyle’s company – also pled guilty to filing false tax returns. Her sentencing is on October 21, 2021.
Doyle could face up to three years in prison, a maximum fine of $100,000, with probation of one year when she’s sentenced on February 16, 2022.
These cases were investigated by IRS-CI and are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Powers.
