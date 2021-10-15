Saratoga County woman pleads guilty to tax charges

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 14, Elizabeth Doyle, 49, of Ballston Lake, pled guilty to falsely filing tax returns that underreported business income in 2016 and 2017.

Doyle operates a Saratoga County company that places home health care aides in patients’ homes. 

According to the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) as part of her guilty plea, Doyle admitted to underreporting a total of $647,263 in income, resulting in unpaid taxes to the federal government of at least $94,522.

On March 24, 2021, in a related case, Betty Marriott, age 71, of Gansevoort – the prior owner of Doyle’s company – also pled guilty to filing false tax returns. Her sentencing is on October 21, 2021.

Doyle could face up to three years in prison, a maximum fine of $100,000, with probation of one year when she’s sentenced on February 16, 2022. 

These cases were investigated by IRS-CI and are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Powers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19