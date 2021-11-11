Saratoga County woman arrested on child pornography charges

HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hadley woman has been arrested on child pornography charges. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Katie Horn, 26, was arrested Wednesday after a police investigation.

Police said Horn used two children less than 5 years old to create child pornography. The photos were found on an electronic device by a family member of one of the children. The children were not family members but were known to Horn.

Charges:

Two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance (felony)

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Horn was arraigned in Malta Town Court and held in lieu of bail to return to Hadley Town Court at a later date.