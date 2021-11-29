Saratoga County will offer J&J boosters at upcoming clinics

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Saratoga County said booster shots for people who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine will be added to upcoming vaccination clinics. Because of limited appointment times, the county is strongly recommending people register online for an appointment ahead of time.

The county wants to remind people that vaccines are free, and they do not need to provide proof of insurance. Some walk-in appointments will be available.

Available clinics for people 18+

Tuesday, November 30: Johnson & Johnson, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer/Moderna on or before May 30, 2021, and their Johnson & Johnson dose on or before September 30, 2021.

Friday, December 10: Moderna Booster Clinic, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Mechanicville Senior Center, 178 N Main Street, Mechanicville. To be eligible, individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer/Moderna on or before June 10, 2021, and Johnson & Johnson dose on or before October 10, 2021.

Available clinics for people 65+

Wednesday, December 1: Moderna Booster Clinic, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health, 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa. To be eligible, individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer/Moderna on or before June 1, 2021, and Johnson & Johnson dose on or before October 1, 2021.

Friday, December 3: Moderna Booster Clinic, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health, 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa. To be eligible, individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer/Moderna on or before June 3, 2021, and Johnson & Johnson dose on or before October 3, 2021.

Saratoga County’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center is available to help seniors schedule an appointment at (518) 693-1075 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.