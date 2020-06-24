Saratoga County virtual fair to be held July 21-26

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga County Fair will be holding a virtual fair in lieu of its traditional fair July 21-26. The fair is still accepting entries for the 2020 Saratoga County Fair Queen pageant.

The virtual fair will feature contests and events for all ages. There will also be “fun posts” on the fairs Facebook page.

Entries for the Fair Queen will be accepted until Monday, July 6. The winner will be announced opening day, July 21. Participants can enter the contest through the fair website.

People who are interested in participating, supporting, or sponsoring the fair should call 518-885-9701.

