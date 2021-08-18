Saratoga County vaccination clinics Aug. 18-21

by: Sarah Darmanijan

Posted: / Updated:
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Saratoga County has COVID vaccine clinics scheduled over the next four days.

A week ago the county suggested that people wear a mask indoors around people not in the same household, crowded outdoor settings, and around unvaccinated people when engaging in close contact activities, due to the rise in community spread.

Upcoming clinics

  • Wednesday, August 18- Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Thursday, August 19- Stewarts, 504 Route 9P, Saratoga Springs, 4-6 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Friday, August 20- Saratoga County Public Health Building, 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Pfizer- available for people ages 12 and up, second shot will be scheduled at the Saratoga County Public Health office at a later date)
  • Saturday, August 21- Healthy Living Market at the Wilton Mall, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson)

Vaccines are free with no proof of insurance or pre-registration needed. A parent or guardian must accompany minors. For more information call the county health department at (518)584-7460 ext. 8327 or visit its website.

