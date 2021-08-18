Saratoga County vaccination clinics Aug. 18-21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month and it comes as the CDC encourages breastfeeding among new moms who have had COVID-19 or received the vaccine, as some level of immunity can be passed on to the baby through breastmilk.Experts recommend exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months, continuing longer if possible, and it’s not just about keeping baby fed. “They’re being regularly inoculated and protected against common illnesses not so common illnesses, not the least of which is COVID-19,” said Barb Donnelly, nurse and lactation consultant at St. Peter’s Hospital.Donnelly says breastmilk is abundant in nutritional components like antibodies, giving babies stronger immune systems.“Protecting against gastrointestinal disease, ear infection, and then in the long term, asthma, allergies, obesity. So it’s kind of a win-win across the lifespan of babies who are breastfed,” she said.Nursing also benefits mom. It’s economical, burns calories, and is emotionally healthy.“Because the skin-to-skin contact actually releases oxytocin, which is a really great feel good love bonding hormone.”That’s why many hospitals, including St. Peter’s, have done away with nurseries, and Donnelly says there’s been far less crying because of it.

“It would almost become white noise, in a way, and now if I hear a baby crying it’s like, ‘what it going on?’ because the babies are with their mothers and parents where they should be.” Donnelly says she’s not anti-formula, but if it’s needed to supplement, women can try to protect their milk supply by pumping.“Because the more formula baby gets, the less time they may spend at the breast, and that can cause a mom to lose her supply before things have gotten off the ground.” Promoting breastfeeding is a shared responsibility because moms need medical, family, and employer support to meet their breastfeeding goals.