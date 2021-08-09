Saratoga County vaccination clinics announced for Aug. 11-13

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Four COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been announced by the Saratoga County Public Health Services (SCPHS). The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon.

Over the weekend SCPHS sent out an advisory regarding the number of COVID cases in the county and the uptick in community spread fueled by the delta variant.

SCPHS said it recommended all people wear a mask indoors around individuals who are not from the same household, in crowded outside areas, and when engaging in activities with unvaccinated people.

Vaccination clinics

Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, August 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Saratoga Regional YMCA, Malta Branch, 10 Medical Park Drive, Ballston Spa

Saratoga Regional YMCA, Malta Branch, 10 Medical Park Drive, Ballston Spa Thursday, August 12 from 4-6 p.m. at Stewarts, 504 Route 9P, Saratoga Springs

Friday, August 13 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa

Pfizer

Friday August 13 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for people ages 18 or older. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people ages 12 and older. Vaccinations will be provided for free. Proof of insurance and pre-registration is not required.

SCPHS said people who get the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled to get their second dose at the SCPHS at a later date. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian or parent.

For more information, visit the SCPHS’s website or call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327.