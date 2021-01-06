Saratoga County: ‘Super spreader’ party that closed school was smaller than first reported

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga County gathering last month that has led to at least 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases was a smaller gathering than initially reported, according to Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.

The Dec. 18 gathering, which included numerous students from Glens Falls Central School District, included around 12 guests, according to the sheriff. Last month, the party was reported as including around 50 attendees.

Two teachers were also involved, from undisclosed school districts.

The sheriff’s office did not supply a reason for the change in the reported number of attendees, but did say that subjects declined to speak with investigators. They did not specify whether students, hosts, or both declined to communicate. They also said the party not being reported quickly to the county created issues.

To date, 12 attendees have tested positive for coronavirus, as have five others who have come into contact with those students. Glens Falls Central School District has switched to all-remote learning, as many individuals present were students there.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said that no charges have yet been filed, and that the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call the department at (518) 885-6761.