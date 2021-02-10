Saratoga County still accepting PPE grant applications

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Industrial Development Agency (IDA) for Saratoga County announced they are still accepting applications for its local PPE grant program. The program offers reimbursement for PPE expenses.

The qualifications for a grant application as well as an application download link are listed on the county’s website. The grant money can be provided to both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations.

Grant money is provided by legislation from The State to support organizations negatively impacted by COVID-19. The Board will accept all invoices for PPE spent from March 7, 2020.

