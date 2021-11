ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Albany County has reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and 95 recoveries since Sunday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 127.2.

“I’m happy that I do not have to report any new COVID deaths since yesterday, however the number of county residents in the hospital with the virus continues to trend upwards to 38 from 27 on Saturday, which is troubling. And while the number of daily new infections has come down from a long trend in the triple digits, that number very well could come back up,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “We all need to stay vigilant. The best way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community is by getting vaccinated, getting the booster, getting tested before holiday gatherings and wearing masks at indoor public places.”