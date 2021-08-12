Saratoga County Sheriff’s warn residents about new phone scam

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints from county residents saying they have received scam phone calls. They say a person calls claiming to work for the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and is demanding payment using gift cards or face arrest for an unspecified warrant.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said they will never telephone a residence or business and demand payment to avoid arrest.

If you are contacted by someone identifying themselves as a member of the Sheriff’s

Office who is making this type of demand. Do not provide them with any personal information,

end the telephone call and notify the Sheriff’s Office.