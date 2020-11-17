Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce 10 people or fewer restriction

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said Monday that his office will not be enforcing the 10 people or fewer restriction issued by Governor Cuomo. He said his office has always considered people’s homes sacrosanct and as always will respect this.

Sheriff Zurlo also said that his office believes how many people a resident decides to host for Thanksgiving is outside the realm of government oversight. He is asking people to use common sense and not to travel if they are COVID positive or suspect they may be.

“I encourage everyone to act responsibly,” said Sheriff Zurlo. “On behalf of the men and women of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, I wish you the happiest Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas.”