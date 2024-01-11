BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twenty new deputies joined the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office during a ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Most of the new deputies will start their training next week, but a couple are already certified police officers and have begun field training. Current officers said while working in law enforcement is challenging, it is also rewarding.

“Try and keep today’s feeling inside you for your entire career. How you feel today, and how excited you are, maintain that attitude, maintain that excitement, maintain your ethics, maintain your hard work, and you’ll have a fantastic career.”

Five other officers were promoted during the ceremony.