Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud phone calls

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam where they say someone is calling claiming to be with the department but are in fact scammers. They say the caller is threatening residents saying that they must make a payment in gift cards or face arrest.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office would never call and demand money in the form of a gift card. They are asking residents to not give out any information or buy said gift cards.

They are also asking anyone who receives a call to report it to their office at (518) 885-6761.