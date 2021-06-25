Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud phone calls

News
Posted: / Updated:
Scam-calls-scams-hoax

Scam-calls-scams-hoax

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam where they say someone is calling claiming to be with the department but are in fact scammers. They say the caller is threatening residents saying that they must make a payment in gift cards or face arrest.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office would never call and demand money in the form of a gift card. They are asking residents to not give out any information or buy said gift cards.

They are also asking anyone who receives a call to report it to their office at (518) 885-6761.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire