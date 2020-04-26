Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office warning public of ‘bond voucher’ scam

SARATOGA Co. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several complaints from people who have reportedly been contacted by members of the Sheriff’s Office attempting to acquire “bond vouchers” in various amounts with the threat of arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says the public should know that their office will never call anyone and tell them to give money orders, pre-paid credit cards, vouchers, or other monetary forms.

Sheriff’s say anyone receiving a call like this should report it immediately to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The cases are currently under investigation.

