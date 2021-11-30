Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reaches milestone with Second Chance overdose program

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office’s Second Chance overdose program has recently conducted its 500th post-overdose follow-up. The program, which began in 2017, aims to ensure victims of overdoses and their families are aware of and able to use the services available to them.

The Sheriff’s Office attempts to follow-up with every victim as soon as possible after the overdose event to connect them with assistance. As part of the program, the Sheriff’s Office became an Opioid Overdose Prevention Program in 2018.

“With overdoses still on the rise, and with the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the program is more important than ever,” said Captain Dan Morley. “It is easy to dismiss an overdose as a moral failing, but the reality is that it is the result of a disease and every one of them is someone’s daughter, son, husband, wife, etc.”

Currently, there are members on every shift who carry extra Narcan kits to train and dispense to civilians on-the-spot. The Sheriff’s Office has dispensed 1,032 Narcan kits to both civilians and law enforcement since the program began.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has responded to 88 overdose calls, 12 of which were fatal. Naloxone was used in 58 of these events.

If you or someone you know suffers from substance use disorder, you can contact Healing Springs Recovery and Outreach Center in Saratoga Springs at (518) 306-3048 for non-emergency assistance. You can also contact the Sheriff’s Office communications division to arrange for Narcan training at (518) 885-6761.