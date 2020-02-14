Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office graduates six K-9 teams

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Six K-9 teams were graduated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Friday after more than five months of training. Four will be replacing K-9’s that have retired. The remaining two K-9’s have handlers that are new to the sheriff’s K-9 unit.
Deputy Nic Denno & Taylor
Narcotics detection and patrol/tracking assigned to road patrol.
Deputy Robert Whipple & J.D.
Narcotics detection and patrol/tracking assigned to road patrol.
Deputy Brownell & Johnny
Narcotics detection and patrol/tracking assigned to road patrol.
Officer Adam Potter & Riker
Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility locating and deterring prison contraband.
Deputy Nikki Voegler & Neeka
Explosives detection and patrol/tracking assigned to road patrol.
Deputy Crien Salton & Flash
Explosive Detection and Patrol/Tracking assigned to road patrol.