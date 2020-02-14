Interactive Radar

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office graduates six K-9 teams

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Six K-9 teams were graduated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Friday after more than five months of training. Four will be replacing K-9’s that have retired. The remaining two K-9’s have handlers that are new to the sheriff’s K-9 unit.

Deputy Nic Denno & Taylor

Narcotics detection and patrol/tracking assigned to road patrol.

Deputy Robert Whipple & J.D.

Narcotics detection and patrol/tracking assigned to road patrol.

Deputy Brownell & Johnny

Narcotics detection and patrol/tracking assigned to road patrol.

Officer Adam Potter & Riker

Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility locating and deterring prison contraband.

Deputy Nikki Voegler & Neeka

Explosives detection and patrol/tracking assigned to road patrol.

Deputy Crien Salton & Flash

Explosive Detection and Patrol/Tracking assigned to road patrol.

