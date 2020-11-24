Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance finding missing man

Fred “Fritz” Drumm was last seen at his home on Burgoyne Road on Nov. 24, 2015.

TOWN OF SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reminded people on Tuesday of the search for Fred “Fritz” Drumm. He was last seen on Nov. 24, 2015, at his home on Burgoyne Road. He was 68-years-old when he went missing.

With the combination of the significance of the date and the return to the outdoors and wooded areas for hunting enthusiasts, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office would once again ask that area residents pay attention to their surroundings while outdoors and report any discoveries that could assist in providing answers as to the whereabouts of Drumm.

Over the course of the last five years, items of interest could be partially or fully-covered by fallen foliage, and should not be disregarded if discovered. This may include clothing, identification, skeletal remains or any other items.

Drumm’s family would also like to remind the public that a $10,000 cash reward continues to be offered for information that directly leads to the whereabouts of Fred “Fritz” Drumm.