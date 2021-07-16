Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested man with 250 bags of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and meth

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 12, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Thomas J. Dingmon, 30, after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County.

Dingmon was arrested in the Town of Galway for being in possession of over 250 bags of heroin, significant quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and meth. He was also found with an electric stun gun and a large amount of money.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree ( Felony) – 2 Counts

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (Felony)

Dingmon was arraigned by Judge Devall of Galway Town Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail