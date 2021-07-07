Saratoga County Sheriff’s arrests Gloversville man for rape

News
Posted: / Updated:
Francesco E. Bianco,

Francesco E. Bianco,

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Francesco E. Bianco, 26, of Gloversville, for multiple charges including rape.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s said Bianco allegedly on June 29 at about 3:30 p.m., attacked and raped a female victim in her home after they met on a dating app. Bianco prevented the victim from calling 911 by taking her cell phone from her and throwing it. He is also accused of choking the victim.

Charges:

  • Assault in the Third Degree
  • Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation
  • Rape in the First Degree

Bianco was arraigned in the Town of Halfmoon Court and is being held on $50,000 cash bail
in the Saratoga County Jail. He is scheduled to return to the Halfmoon Town Court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire