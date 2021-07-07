Saratoga County Sheriff’s arrests Gloversville man for rape

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Francesco E. Bianco, 26, of Gloversville, for multiple charges including rape.
Saratoga County Sheriff’s said Bianco allegedly on June 29 at about 3:30 p.m., attacked and raped a female victim in her home after they met on a dating app. Bianco prevented the victim from calling 911 by taking her cell phone from her and throwing it. He is also accused of choking the victim.
Charges:
- Assault in the Third Degree
- Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree
- Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation
- Rape in the First Degree
Bianco was arraigned in the Town of Halfmoon Court and is being held on $50,000 cash bail
in the Saratoga County Jail. He is scheduled to return to the Halfmoon Town Court at a later date.