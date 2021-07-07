Saratoga County Sheriff’s arrests Gloversville man for rape

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Francesco E. Bianco, 26, of Gloversville, for multiple charges including rape.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s said Bianco allegedly on June 29 at about 3:30 p.m., attacked and raped a female victim in her home after they met on a dating app. Bianco prevented the victim from calling 911 by taking her cell phone from her and throwing it. He is also accused of choking the victim.

Charges:

Assault in the Third Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

Rape in the First Degree

Bianco was arraigned in the Town of Halfmoon Court and is being held on $50,000 cash bail

in the Saratoga County Jail. He is scheduled to return to the Halfmoon Town Court at a later date.