SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. The scam is primarily occurring at area restaurants.

Police say an unknown male caller, who claims to be from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, has been contacting businesses and claiming he is investigating a counterfeit currency complaint. The caller reportedly has personal information of store employees, and at least in one case, one’s full name, date of birth, social security number, relatives, and financial institution.

The caller reportedly asks the employee to remove cash from the cash drawer, and deposit it at a local drug store while on the phone with the employee. The caller then instructs the employee to delete their communication records and throw out the deposit receipt.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public they will never contact citizens asking them to deposit money. If you are contacted by someone you don’t know, and find yourself in a similar situation, confirm it by contacting the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.