Saratoga County Sheriff hosts active shooter drill at local library

Clifton Park, N.Y. (News10) The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Friday conducted an active shooter drill at the Clifton Park – Halfmoon Public Library.

The drill was for about 40 library employees, who were tested on what to do if a shooter came into the building.

Active shooter training just wrapped up at the Clifton Park – Halfmoon Public Library. About 40 employees were trained on what to do in the event those aren’t blank rounds. Full story at noon on @WTEN pic.twitter.com/XlogKAkABp — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) June 21, 2019

They were taught to either run or hide and barricade themselves in a room.

Deputies used blank ammunition, firing both handguns and a rifle. The Sheriff’s Office then debriefed the group on the experience, what they learned and what could be done better in the future.