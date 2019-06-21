Saratoga County Sheriff hosts active shooter drill at local library

by: Peter Eliopoulos

Clifton Park, N.Y. (News10) The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Friday conducted an active shooter drill at the Clifton Park – Halfmoon Public Library.

The drill was for about 40 library employees, who were tested on what to do if a shooter came into the building.

They were taught to either run or hide and barricade themselves in a room.

Deputies used blank ammunition, firing both handguns and a rifle. The Sheriff’s Office then debriefed the group on the experience, what they learned and what could be done better in the future.

