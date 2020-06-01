Saratoga County reports new death in Monday coronavirus update

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services announced on Monday that one more county resident has died from COVID-19, a 69-year-old man from Halfmoon. The death toll in the county is now 16.

There have been 481 lab-confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus among county residents, with 418 of those having been cleared for recovery. Of the 48 currently active cases, six are hospitalized. In total, the county has administered 11,577 tests.

Saratoga County officials and community leaders will host a Facebook Live event on Wednesday 10 a.m. to field coronavirus questions from residents. The hour-long event will feature:

Gary Dake: President of Stewart’s Shops

Andrew Jarosh: Saratoga County Treasurer

Frances Kelly, RN: Contact Tracer for Saratoga County

Bruce Potter: Mechanicville City School District Superintendent

