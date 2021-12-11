Saratoga County reports of storm damage

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Fire Departments reported downed wires and trees due to storm damage. Officials say wires are downed along Saratoga Road in the Hamlet of Gansevoort.

Additional reports of a tree downed on Spice Mill Boulevard and a tree and wires downed on Grooms Road in the Town of Clifton Park. A pine tree downed is blocking Mechanics Road in the Town of Galway. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

According to National Grid, it is estimated about 6,929 Saratoga County residences are experiencing power outages. If you have any photos or videos, you can email them to News@news10.com.

Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker. You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!