Saratoga County: Recommending masks to prevent spread of delta variant

by: Sarah Darmanjian

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Saratoga County Public Health Services (SCPHS) is recommending that everyone wear a mask under certain circumstances, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and increased community spread of the delta variant.

In the last seven days, there have been 240 new cases of COVID in Saratoga County, said SCPHS. They are recommending people with signs or symptoms of, or who have been exposed to COVID, to get tested and is also recommending those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

SCPHS said people should wear masks under the following scenarios:

  • When indoors with people who are not members of your household
  • Outdoors in crowded settings
  • When engaging in activities that involve close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated

SCPHS is also recommending the following precautions:

  • Staying home and avoiding others when sick
  • Staying 6 feet away from others when possible
  • Avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces
  • Washing hands often with soap and water or using hand sanitizer
  • Covering coughs and sneezes
  • Cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces daily
  • Avoiding close contact with anyone who is sick

The county said 70.1% of county residents are vaccinated. However, two weeks ago the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its previous guidance saying everyone in areas with higher levels of community spread fueled by COVID variants should wear a mask.

More information can be found on the SCPHS website.

