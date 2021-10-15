Saratoga County proposed 2022 budget, public safety improvements

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has released their proposed budget for 2022. The budget includes investments in public safety, health and human services and infrastructure.

The total proposed budget is $341 million. The county anticipates a slight decrease in the property tax rate. County Administrator Steve Bulger said $4 million will be invested in Sheriff Mike Zurlo’s and District Attorney Karen Heggen’s Offices to implement new requirements around body cameras, judicial discovery laws, officer training, mandated jail programs, and more.

The county will also be expanding their Public Health Services to a full-service Public Health Department. More than $3 million has been budgeted toward that project.

The proposed budget includes new investments in technology, especially in the cybersecurity

area, open space preservation, trail and forest land maintenance, and seed money for the extension of the Zim Smith Trail.

You can view the full 2022 proposed budget below.

The proposed budget will be reviewed by the Law and Finance Committee, as well as the Board of Supervisors. The final budget is scheduled to be adopted December 8.