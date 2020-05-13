Saratoga County postpones Ashdown Road Bridge replacement project

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Clifton Park announced Wednesday that the Ashdown Road Bridge replacement project previously slated to start in the of Summer 2020 has been postponed to 2021.

The Town was informed by Saratoga County, and County Administration has reportedly assured the Town that the bridge is not in imminent danger of failure.

The Town says they will release additional information about the repair project as they receive it from Saratoga County.

The project was reportedly initiated by Saratoga County because of the deteriorated condition of the bridge beam ends which showed extensive corrosion and web section loss along with failed bridge joints, which have contributed to the ongoing deterioration of the beam ends.

The Ashdown Road Bridge replacement project was reportedly slated to rehabilitate the existing substructure and fully replace the superstructure with a 3-span continuous superstructure on the existing horizontal alignment. Bridge joints would have been eliminated to avoid a reoccurrence of the current beam deterioration. The roadway profile would be raised at the bridge to increase the vertical clearance above the railroad resulting in an overall roadway reconstruction length of 700 feet.

LATEST STORIES