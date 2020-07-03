Saratoga County police participate in Fourth of July DWI crackdown

Shenendehowa High School unveiled its annual drunk driving billboard on Friday, June 12, 2020, that was created by students from the graphic design class. (NEWS10)

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– In an effort to keep everyone safe on the roads, Saratoga County is joining in the effort to crackdown on impaired driving during the Independence Day weekend holiday.

Their impaired driving crackdown runs Friday July 3-Monday July 6. Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Preston Allen said Saratoga County police agencies will join State Police in the statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown effort.

He said the Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving.

“Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation’s roads,” Allen said. “The fact is this iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to impaired-driving crashes.”

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem.

The New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger.

He said a way to avoid drunk driving is to have a plan, the state has a mobile app that will connect you to a sober driver.

The app – “Have a Plan” is easy to use to find a safe ride home www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp.

