Saratoga County participates in STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Crackdown Enforcement Effort

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and other local police departments will be participating in the STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Crackdown Enforcement Effort this year. There will be extra patrols and sobriety checkpoints to make sure people are driving safely.

The enforcement campaign will last Nov. 25 through Nov. 29. Police will also target the national Holiday Season in December as part of the STOP-DWI Crackdown.

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force.

The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.