Saratoga County officials unveil new public safety building

The Paul E. Lent Public Safety Facility will provide new space for five departments which are currently housed in overcrowded, outdated and inadequate spaces. It also provides upgrades to the 9-1-1 system technology to increase efficiency. The approximate cost of the project was $30 million, and it has had no negative impact on the County’s budget.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County unveiled a new public safety facility Thursday morning. The new building will bring a number of departments under one roof and more resources to keep residents safe.

County officials cut the ribbon on the Paul E. Lent Public Safety Facility, named after former the Galway Town Supervisor who was killed in an accident in 2018. The $30 million project also includes upgrades to the 911 system technology, and provides new space for five fire departments that were previously housed in outdated buildings.

Bill Peck, Saratoga County Public Safety Chairman said the new facility brings the county’s public safety measures into the twenty first century.

“It couldn’t have come at a more opportune time, in the midst of a pandemic, Peck said. “It brings new life and a breath of fresh air to the challenges that lie ahead.”

Officials say creating the new facility has had no negative impact on the county’s budget.

