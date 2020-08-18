Saratoga County officials release budget update

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Board Chairman Preston Allen and County Administrator Spencer Hellwig released an update on the County Budget on Tuesday. They say the County has saved $11.5 million since the pandemic began.

In March, a plan was immediately drafted by the Chairman and County Administration to eliminate and curtail all discretionary spending. That plan was shared with all 33 of the County’s department heads and went into effect right away to curb the anticipated budget gap.

The state was projecting losses in excess of $30 million for the county’s largest source of revenue, which is sales tax collections. According to officials, the county’s share of that amount is actually $8.5 million, which means the county is on track to reduce the amount of fund balance approved in the 2020 Adopted Budget from $5.3 million to $2.2 million, which is a net decrease of $3.1 million in fund balance originally approved to balance the 2020 Adopted Budget this year.

Officials went on to say, $1 million was set aside related to response efforts for COVID-19. The actual cost to date is $849,000, and County Administration has sought out and obtained full federal and state reimbursement for all but $100,000 of these costs.

The remaining $100,000 lost has been submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for up to 75% reimbursement.

