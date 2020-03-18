Saratoga County officials provide update on COVID-19

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors authorized the allocation of $1 million to combat the spread of the virus. The money will go to staffing and supplies necessary to execute the county’s emergency operations plan and support the continuity of county operations.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saratoga County. In some instances, the confirmed cases are family members living within the same residence.

Residents can enroll in the County’s CodeRED emergency notification system to receive updates from the county’s Emergency Management Team.

