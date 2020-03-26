Saratoga County Officials give update on coronavirus

Latest News

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Officials released an update on Thursday on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. As of Thursday afternoon, there are 87 confirmed cases in the county. Officials said that the slower rate of confirmed cases is not due to a flattening of the curve but rather a lack of testing.

County officials are also asking anyone traveling to the county from downstate should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for any symptoms.

The Saratoga County Emergency Management Team is seeking trained medical professionals to volunteer at the emergency operations center’s hotline.

