Saratoga County Officials give update on coronavirus response

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to officials, there are now 61 cases of coronavirus in the county.

Dr. Michael Prezioso, Director of Mental Health and Addiction Services for Saratoga County is urging residents to prepare for changes to daily routines as the community deals with COVID-19 spread. He suggests a great way to cope is to ACT:

Acknowledge that you can’t control everything, but focus on what you can

Create and commit to new routines

Take care of yourself and those around you by practicing healthy habits and following guidelines

They are asking businesses with extra medical supplies to consider donating them. Any interested businesses should reach out to the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services.

The availability of testing at local hospitals remains limited and criteria for testing has become more stringent. Residents who are experiencing symptoms should call their doctor, and if the criteria is met testing will be ordered.

Residents can enroll in the county’s CodeRED emergency notification system to receive updates from the county’s Emergency Management Team.

LATEST STORIES: