Saratoga County Officials give daily update on coronavirus

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Department of Public Health announced that there are 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday afternoon. There are 10 people in the hospital.

The Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services distributed Personal Protection Equipment to community partners who are serving seniors and other vulnerable populations on Friday.

Businesses with surplus personal protective gear, such as N95 masks, gloves and gowns, are asked to contact the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services if they would be able to make a donation to the county’s emergency management team.

