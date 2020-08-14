Saratoga County officials face call to resign following reported pay raise scandal

Cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Massachusetts on June 15, 2018. (AP / Elise Amendola)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As reported by the Times Union, a special investigator’s confidential report into Saratoga County pay raises determined that the County Administrator did not have the power to authorize those emergency raises.

As laid out in the report shared by the Times Union:

“The Board of Supervisors, as a body, is vested with authority to fix or modify the compensation of County employees (with few exceptions). Without Board of Supervisors approval, on March 15, 2020 the County Administrator announced the time-and-a-half plan to department heads, and the Human Resources (HR) Director reported it to representatives of the three unions. Neither the County Administrator nor the Human Resources Director had legal authority to announce additional compensation on March 15.”

The report seems to identify transgressions committed by County Administrator Spencer Hellwig when authorizing emergency additional pay to hundreds of government workers. The plan, proposed in March, included himself, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo, Public Health Director Cathi Duncan, Emergency Services Director Carl Zeilman, Attorney General Karen Heggen, and other law enforcement and upper management positions.

The plan was “roundly ridiculed and ultimately discarded” for being too expensive, according to the Times Union. Still, activists are agitating for the removal of Hellwig and HR Director Marcy McNamara.

The Libertarian Committee of Saratoga County is calling for heads to roll. They want the Board of Supervisors to demand resignations, censure members publically, replace their chairman, and refer the entire matter to state Attorney General Letitia James.

“Administrators in county government attempted to exploit a pandemic to raise their own pay,” said Libertarian Committee Chair Robert Arrigo on Thursday. “The people of Saratoga County will not stand for this type of blatant corruption.”

Neither Hellwig nor his office responded to requests for comment from NEWS10. Take a look at the report, published by the Times Union, below:

